Open House on Sunday (10-17-2021) between 11am-2pm. Best WATERFRONT buy on the island right now!! This immaculate maintained waterfront home is located in one of the most desirable lagoons in Ocean City's Riviera neighborhood. Magnificent 5 bedroom/2 bath 50x100 lot amazing lagoon front property has 2,108 sqft of living space. Uniquely spread out into a split level home. Beautiful lagoon front home features everything a waterfront buyer would want! Upper level featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living area, kitchen, dining room. Large outside deck off the kitchen perfect for entertaining your boating family and friends or a peaceful escape for you. Lower level features 2 oversized bedrooms/ 1 bath, laundry room, Family room with fireplace. Attached is a beautiful Florida porch with tile floors. Huge backyard area fenced in with outdoor shower. large 2 car parking pad, plenty of storage, full alarm system. Home comes with 3 boat slips!! Perfect waterfront home to spend your summers on the bay in Ocean City. Current owner is an equitable owner. Please read agent remarks for showing instructions.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,199,000
