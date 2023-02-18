Another gorgeous custom new construction single family home built by high-end Star Builders! This beauty has a ton of high-end amenities and features, including: 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, a stunning gourmet chef's kitchen with premium cabinetry, appliances, timeless granite counters, and under-counter lighting that beautifully highlights the tasteful tile backsplash. The home also features: nice hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and central air, luxury-tiled baths, attached 2-car garage, and primary and junior primary suites. The property showcases large decks, including a rooftop deck with Bay Views! Estimated completion is Fall 2023. Great Location! Outstanding Build Quality! See you on the Beach!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,195,000
