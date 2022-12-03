Brand New constructed by Halliday/Leonard the Southside Single has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms is beautifully finished with plenty of outdoor space. Just 2 short blocks to the beach! Open floor plan with large living space, gas fireplace, mantle surround and tile hearth, eat in kitchen with center island, two tone cabinets and GE profile appliances. All bedrooms and living spaces have ceiling fans and are prewired for wall TV’s. Roof is dimensional lifetime Timberline, Aztek facias, VI WinCo vinyl windows with high performance insulated glass and Anderson sliders. Oversized garage and Rear parking! Outdoor shower!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.
South Jersey’s “Jeopardy!” champion has etched his name into the show’s history.
OCEAN CITY — Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City, and a plan to remake it as the c…
BRIGANTINE — The city lacks adequate policies and procedures when it comes to the oversight of sick time, overtime, comp time and nepotism, ac…
Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper on Thursday helped break a woman's fall from an Atlantic City Expressway overpass.
A retired Atlantic City police officer fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Of…
ATLANTIC CITY — City department directors were all at the second biweekly CitiStat meeting Wednesday, where the city released data showing 88 …
ATLANTIC CITY — The city cannot wait more than a year for the “road diet” project to finish to end the long and bumpy ride down Atlantic Avenu…
Ron Dorsey is ready for his new journey.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE