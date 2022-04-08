 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,195,000

Corner Property! Brand New Construction On the Edge of the Gardens in Ocean City, NJ! Located on a Beautiful Tree Lined Street, this 3 Story Single Family Home is within walking distance to the beach! This Home Includes an Elevator, Hardwood flooring, Dual Zoned AC, 2 covered porches and 2 upper decks! Parking is located on the Atlantic Avenue Side of the property...Call now for more details!

