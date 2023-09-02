***FULLY FURNISHED*** Custom built in July 2022 and being offered fully furnished, this truly is a turnkey opportunity! Welcome to the epitome of coastal luxury in the coveted family resort town of Ocean City NJ. This stunning single-family home presents an exceptional living experience with its impeccable design and premium features and just a five minute walk to the beach! Sitting on a 30x100 lot boasting 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a host of desirable amenities, this property is a true gem. As you step inside you're greeted by the spacious open concept layout with high 13' coffered ceilings, and a beautiful shiplap fireplace. In this open floor plan, you also have the kitchen area where you'll realize no expense was spared with the beautiful quartz countertops, Viking appliances, and gold Moen/Kohler fixtures, found throughout the home. Indulge in the ultimate comfort with not one, but two master suites - each offering a private deck. Each master suite includes a private bathroom with heated floors, ensuring a luxurious and pampering experience. Upgraded tile and marble were chosen to appoint all bathrooms, adding a touch of sophistication. This exceptional property also features a two-car attached garage with two additional exterior parking spots, offering convenience and ease for you and your guests. This home also features an outdoor shower that is accessible from the side of the house as well as the garage, for an added layer of privacy. One of the highlights of this home is its 4 decks, especially the rooftop deck, providing a private oasis with breathtaking panoramic views. Relax, entertain, or simply soak up the sun in this exquisite outdoor space, elevating your coastal living experience to new heights. Beyond its luxurious features, this property offers incredible potential as a second home or investment. With approximately $100,000 in rental income in 2023, it presents a lucrative option for those seeking both a personal retreat and a source of revenue. Centrally located in the highly sought-after family resort town of Ocean City NJ, you'll enjoy easy access to pristine beaches, a vibrant boardwalk, and an array of recreational activities. Explore charming boutiques, savor delectable cuisine, and create lasting memories in this coastal paradise.