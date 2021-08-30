5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,100,000

A breath of fresh air, this 5 bedroom 3 bath single family home is located in a great south end area, meticulous inside and out!! The first floor has a large living room, large kitchen with a dining area, a first floor bedroom and even a family room. Loads of outside living space, a large back deck with an awning, front porch, back 2nd floor deck and a roof top deck with an enclosed entrance. Also has 2 zoned HVAC, sprinkler system, gas fireplace, walk up attic and attached garage. Comes fully furnished less personal items, use as an investment property or perfect for a second home.