Stunning Custom built new construction Single Family on a large 50 x 115 lot with gorgeous lagoon views! Huge luxury home with additional ground floor storage room (approx 1,000 sq. ft.) for all your water toys. This top of the line home features include elevator, five large bedrooms (2-3 owners suites) plus a large study, 4.5 luxurious baths with comfort height granite vanities, tiled showers and tub surround. Custom kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters, high-end stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and hardwood flooring throughout the main living area. Five car parking (two in the garage plus 3 outside), approximately 30' wrap around side deck plus extra large roof top deck overlooking lagoon and large 28' front and rear decks. Private back yard includes enclosed cabana and a beautiful 20 X 30 in-ground pool. Convenient to all of Ocean City attractions including library, proposed park, restaurants and bay activities. Preliminary Plans in Associated Docs.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,099,000
