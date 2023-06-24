Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home Nearing Completion! This High-End Quality Build Features: POOL, ELEVATOR, PROFESSIONAL SONOS SOUND & SECURITY SYSTEM, 5 Spacious Bedrooms (W/ Primary and 2 Junior Primary Suites!), 4.5 Luxury Baths, Large Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Cabinetry, High-end GE Appliances and Cooktop with SS Range Hood, Upscale Designer Tile Backsplash, High-end Quartz Countertops, Large Farmhouse Sink, and More! The Home also Includes: Beautiful COREtec Flooring throughout, Luxury Tiled Showers (With Frameless Shower Doors), Tile above Tubs, Elevated Vanities w/ Designer Stone Tops, Frameless Shower Doors, Upgraded Designer Lighting Package with Recessed Lighting in all Bedrooms, RING doorbell system, 8’ Sliders, Hardwood on Stairs, Upgraded Black Hardware Throughout, Backlit Mirrors in Primary and Junior Primary Suites, Large 5" Baseboard & Tasteful Crown Molding, Three Magnificent Decks with BAY VIEWS: Decks have hose bibs and Stunning MAHOGANY HARDWOOD on ceilings and soffits, Tankless Hot Water, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, 5 Car Parking (3 in Garage +2 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single-Family Home! Outstanding Value! See you on the Beach!