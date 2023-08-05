This beach house is truly exceptional with superior upgrades throughout the property! The home features six balconies and a private primary suite on the top floor with sitting room, bedroom, en-suite bathroom and secluded front and back balconies. As you enter the home from the spacious front porch, you will see stunning engineered hardwood flooring through all the rooms. The main living room has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room, the perfect spot for entertaining family and friends! The kitchen features quartz countertops, center island with bar stools, white cabinetry, wifi enabled appliances, Thermador dishwasher and six gas burner stove, pot filler, built in Sharp microwave drawer in the center island, stainless steel fridge/freezer with filtered water. The dining room boasts an elegant light fixture and further cabinetry/wine/coffee bar and fridge. White plantation shutters are fitted through the home. From the kitchen is a large balcony with enough room for sofas and chairs plus a dining table. There is a whole house SONOS surround sound system, including some of the outside balconies, grotto shower room and garage. Upstairs, on the second level, are four great sized bedrooms with custom closets and two full bathrooms. The main bedroom/media room on this floor has a stunning cupola with LED lighting. All bedrooms have sliding glass doors to either the front or back balconies. The laundry room is also on this level. The top floor is a fantastic, secluded primary suite with both sitting room and mini wet bar/coffee bar with sink, fridge, fireplace, TV and balcony to the front. The main bedroom has it's own en-suite bathroom and private back balcony - a great place to enjoy watching the OC fireworks! On the ground floor to the rear of the home is a double garage, with an extra washer and dryer for the beach towels and swimsuits plus a driveway with room for 2/3 cars. Don't miss the outdoor shower room "The Grotto" to the side of the home, conveniently situated next to the side entrance door! It is spectacularly finished with stacked stone, a stained wood ceiling and is incredibly spacious! The house is hard wired with Ring Cameras at front door, side door and garage. Make your appointment to see this home today! There is a virtual walkthrough video available too.