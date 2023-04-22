Presenting 101 E 7th St... Your luxurious and immaculate NEW CUSTOM 5 bed 4.5 bath (+ den) beach house. The lucky homeowners will appreciate over 2500 square feet of living space situated on a CORNER LOT, 4 stop elevator, 6 decks boasting incredible views of the illuminated 9th st bridge, Great Egg Harbor Bay and Atlantic City Skyline! Other features include a two-car garage, Gourmet kitchen with center island, and more!! Boasting many high-end finishes throughout including (but not limited to) engineered white Oak hardwood floors, linear fireplace, luxury stainless steel appliances including icemaker, beautiful luxury tiled bathrooms, spacious laundry room with washer and dryer, off-street parking, multi zoned gas heat/central air, Dual tankless hot water heaters, custom mill package, mahogany soffits, Wolf portrait siding with PVC trim, Moen fixtures, and much more!! Your master suite will be equipped with vaulted ceilings, WET BAR, private elevated sitting room with stunning views, along with a custom master bathroom and your own private deck. Each bedroom will be provided with its own ensuite, making it the perfect place for the whole family to spend the summer. This property is located on a spacious corner lot in a great neighborhood, centrally located to Ocean City's downtown area, shopping, beaches, and boardwalk! Not a single detail was spared in the creation of this home. (Option for an in-ground pool upgrade is also available) -- --