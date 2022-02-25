COMING SOON! Another Absolutely Stunning Custom New Construction Single Family Home Built by renowned custom home builder J A Gavranich & Sons! This Beauty has a tremendous amount of luxury amenities and finishes. The interior features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 beautiful luxury baths! The high-end gourmet chef's kitchen is magnificent, featuring high-end cabinetry, appliances, and timeless quartz counters with custom tile backsplash. The kitchen flows eloquently into the grand living and dining areas. The home also features: State of the art ELEVATOR (additional cost), beautiful engineered hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and central air, luxury-tiled baths, attached 2-car garage, and master & jr. master suites. The estate showcases beautiful decks with views of the Golf Course, Sunsets and the Bay! This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! Great Views! See you on the Beach!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,999,900
