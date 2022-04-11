5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,999,900

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home Coming Soon! This High-End Quality Build Will Feature: ELEVATOR, 5 Spacious Bedrooms, 4.5 Luxury Baths, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Upscale Designer Tile Backsplash, High-end Countertops (Quartz), Beautiful Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room, Stairs, Hallway & Master Bedroom, Luxury Tiled Showers and Tile above Tubs, Elevated Vanities w/ Stunning Granite Tops, Seamless Shower Doors, Tankless Hot Water, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large 5" Baseboard & Crown Molding Throughout the Main Area, Hallways & Master, Hose bibs on all decks, Three Magnificent Decks with Bay Views, 5 Car Parking (3 in Garage +2 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Outstanding Value! See you on the Beach!