5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,975,000

One of a kind single family home in Ocean City's Riviera. 10 Spruce is a 3000 sq. foot property boasting five bedrooms and three and one half bathrooms. This custom built home has it all from beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, large bathrooms, gorgeous furniture, plenty of outdoor space, and much more! With enough room to put in a pool this property really does offer it all! Whether you're looking for year round living or a second home for summer this is a must see! *Showings MUST be by appointment*

