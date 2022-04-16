 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,950,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,950,000

New for 2023! This Southend SPACIOUS 5BR/3BA Energy Star influenced new construction features 2000+ sq ft of living space, 12’ high ceilings, 600 sq ft of outdoor deck space, attached one car garage, 2 additional parking spots, plus a garage for electric beach cart. Other features include, ENERGY EFFICIENT geothermal cooling and heating, integrated central vac, solid wood flooring, 2 fireplaces, and 2 laundry locations. The kitchen will feature Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, Quartz counter tops, center island and easy access from the kitchen to the outdoor deck for your entertaining enjoyment. All 5 bedrooms will be large enough for a king-sized bed. The Master Bedroom includes corner windows, walk in closet, fireplace, master bath and access to the large deck. This well-planned home will also include space saving pocket doors and integrated pocket child/pet gates at stairs. Exterior features include decks on three sides, a copper metallic steel roof with cupola, white rail fence and lighting, outdoor bar and sink on deck. Tasteful vinyl siding and stone exterior. The enclosed outside shower has exterior/interior access for the ultimate in privacy. Located 3 short blocks to the beach and conveniently located near the ball field, tennis courts and playground and just one block from WAWA, CVS, ACME and restaurants. This prime location also provides easy access to and from the 34th St. Bridge and the Garden State Parkway.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News