5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,950,000

New for 2023! This Southend SPACIOUS 5BR/3BA Energy Star influenced new construction features 2000+ sq ft of living space, 12’ high ceilings, 600 sq ft of outdoor deck space, attached one car garage, 2 additional parking spots, plus a garage for electric beach cart. Other features include, ENERGY EFFICIENT geothermal cooling and heating, integrated central vac, solid wood flooring, 2 fireplaces, and 2 laundry locations. The kitchen will feature Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, Quartz counter tops, center island and easy access from the kitchen to the outdoor deck for your entertaining enjoyment. All 5 bedrooms will be large enough for a king-sized bed. The Master Bedroom includes corner windows, walk in closet, fireplace, master bath and access to the large deck. This well-planned home will also include space saving pocket doors and integrated pocket child/pet gates at stairs. Exterior features include decks on three sides, a copper metallic steel roof with cupola, white rail fence and lighting, outdoor bar and sink on deck. Tasteful vinyl siding and stone exterior. The enclosed outside shower has exterior/interior access for the ultimate in privacy. Located 3 short blocks to the beach and conveniently located near the ball field, tennis courts and playground and just one block from WAWA, CVS, ACME and restaurants. This prime location also provides easy access to and from the 34th St. Bridge and the Garden State Parkway.