Another gorgeous custom new construction single family home built by renowned custom home builder J.A. Gavranich & Sons! This beauty has a tremendous amount of high-end amenities and features, including: 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, a stunning gourmet chef's kitchen with premium cabinetry, appliances, timeless quartz counters, and under-counter lighting that beautifully highlights the custom tile backsplash. The home also features: tasteful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and central air, luxury-tiled baths, attached 2-car garage, and primary and junior primary suites. Please note that the property has been fitted with a shaft for an ELEVATOR and also the back yard can accommodate an In-ground POOL! The property showcases large decks with views of the Golf Course, Sunsets, and the Bay! This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Outstanding Build Quality! Great Value! Great Views! See you on the Beach!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,899,900
