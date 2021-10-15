5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,899,000

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home with Spectacular Bay Views! This High-End Quality Build will feature: ELEVATOR, 5 Spacious Bedrooms + Den, 4 Full Luxury Baths, Powder Room, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Upscale Tile Back-splash, High-end Granite Countertops, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room, Stairs, Hallway, Beautiful Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/Stunning Granite Tops, Shower Doors, Tankless Hot Water, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on all decks, Seven (7) Magnificent Decks with Bay Views, 4 Car Parking (2 in Garage + 2 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Endless Bay Views! Outstanding Value! See you on the Bay!