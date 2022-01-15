5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,855,000

JUST COMPLETED - Check Out This Absolutely Stunning Custom New Construction Single Family Home Built by renowned custom home builder Gavranich & Sons! Once you step foot inside this new, gorgeous home, you'll be in awe at every turn. This home has a tremendous amount of luxury amenities and finishes. The interior features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 beautiful luxury baths! The high-end Chef's kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite family meal, and it flows eloquently into the grand living area. The home also features: State of the art ELEVATOR, large dining area, beautiful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and central air, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathroom, elevated vanities, attached 2-car garage, and master & jr. master suites. Additional Upgrades worth mentioning: Rooftop deck has been reinforced and set up for a hot tub, Rear yard has been fitted with plumbing & electric for a pool, and more! This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!