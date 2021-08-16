Magnificent single home in the highly desirable South End of Ocean City only one short block to the beach. 3 Large decks - 2 front and 1 rear where you can relax and listen to the tranquil sounds of the ocean waves. Over 2,100 SF provides comfortable and generous living space with 4 BR's on the 2nd floor and an additional BR on the 1st floor which could be used as an office for the "work at home" owner. The 1st floor also consists of an open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area plus a Florida room and a full bath. A "stand up" attic also provides plenty of storage space. This home was custom built by Sellers and has never been rented. Being sold furnished with few personal exclusions. You will be happy and proud to call it your Ocean City home. Easy to show available for showings 7 days a week. "Time is Precious - Start Living the Dream". tm
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,850,000
