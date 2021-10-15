 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,835,000

  Updated
Absolutely Stunning Custom New Construction Single Family Home Coming Fall 2021! Built by iconic custom home builder Gavranich & Sons, once you step foot inside this new, gorgeous home, you'll be in awe at every turn. This home has a tremendous amount of luxury amenities and finishes. The interior features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 beautiful baths! The Chef's kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite family meal, and it flows eloquently into the grand living area. The home also features: ELEVATOR, large dining area, beautiful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and c/a, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathroom, elevated vanities, attached 2-car garage, and master & jr. master suites. This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!

