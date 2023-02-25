This exquisite new construction single family home captivates the best of beach living with custom amenities for the most discerning of buyers. With five bedrooms plus a study and four and one half bathrooms, there is room for everyone. The ground level includes a flagstone walkway leading to side entrance with foyer and elevator access, spacious storage room and attached four car garage with finished floors & 10’ ceilings. Upon entering the main level you are greeted with a large open great room with a gourmet kitchen, dining area and living area with luxury vinyl floors throughout. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, GE stainless steel appliances, center island, and white shaker cabinetry with under cabinet lighting. The main level of this beautiful home also includes a walk-in pantry, powder room and primary suite equipped with a walk-in closet, rear deck access and a primary bath with tiled glass enclosed shower and double vanity. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms, 2 of which are en-suites, 2 additional decks, and a study/office nook. 1749 Bay Avenue is equipped with an enclosed outside shower and magnificent roof top deck with amazing views of the lagoon, 9th Street Bridge and Atlantic City skyline. In close proximity to the beach and boardwalk, shopping, restaurants, Ocean City’s Community Center, playground, ball fields and more, this home is ready for you to move in and make it your own.