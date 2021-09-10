Magnificent single home in the highly desirable South End of Ocean City only one short block to the beach. 3 Large decks - 2 front and 1 rear where you can relax and listen to the tranquil sounds of the ocean waves. Over 2,100 SF provides comfortable and generous living space with 4 BR's on the 2nd floor and an additional BR on the 1st floor which could be used as an office for the "work at home" owner. The 1st floor also consists of an open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area plus a Florida room and a full bath. A "stand up" attic also provides plenty of storage space. This home was custom built by Sellers and has never been rented. Being sold furnished with few personal exclusions. You will be happy and proud to call it your Ocean City home. Easy to show available for showings 7 days a week. "Time is Precious - Start Living the Dream". tm
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
The bidding will be held from Oct. 11 to 13 at ten-x.com.
OCEAN CITY — At first glance, the money looked real, a $20 bill and a $10 bill stuck next to a Boardwalk railing on a Labor Day weekend evening.
- Updated
Wendy Fabietti and Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez know they have to meet some huge expectations when it comes to The Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE