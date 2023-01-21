5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,798,500

All of today’s desired high-end amenities are offered in this luxurious new construction home. Located in a quiet, residential Bay Area neighborhood, this five-bedroom, three full bath, 1 half bath single family home will be desirable to the year-round or seasonal resident. Enhanced by fine craftmanship synonymous with the builder Surfside Construction, quality finishes are appreciated throughout. The first floor’s generously proportioned living space includes a living room, dining room, superbly equipped chef’s kitchen with upgraded Monogram Series appliance package and pantry, powder room and en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet and private rear deck. The second floor boasts a second en-suite master bedroom, plus three additional bedrooms, a cozy den suitable as a home office, front and rear decks and a laundry room. The roof top deck offers spectacular water views, sunsets over the bay and a panoramic view of Ocean City. An Elevator provides easy access to all floors from the expansive three-car garage.