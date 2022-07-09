5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,749,000

This upscale new construction 3-story, five bedroom, three and one half bath custom single family home will be completed for 2023 delivery. 18 Garfield Place will feature upside down living to boasts the bay views from the living area. The main level, or second floor, of this home features the great room with a custom gourmet kitchen, stone counters and upgraded appliances, a large center island, laundry room and a pantry. The second floor also offers a large open living area with fireplace and spacious dining area. The first floor offers four nice-sized bedrooms including a junior suite with access to the deck. The third floor, or half story level, offers a large master suite with tiled bath, dual closets and private deck. Buy now and help select the ultimate finishes and colors.