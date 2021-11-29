The Mona Lisa is no more a work of art than this gorgeous residence. Atmosphere of graceful elegance, yet a comfortable home for a large family. This larger than it appears custom built three story (approx. 2400 sq. ft.) home includes 5BR/3.5 elegantly appointed baths. Features include a Jr. owners suite with tiled shower on the 1st floor & large 2nd floor owners suite complete with en-suite with double vanity area and huge ceramic tiled walk-in shower. The 3rd floor consists of a huge bonus/play room. 1st floor includes beautiful porcelain tile flooring throughout, shadow box molding in foyer, crown molding throughout, custom kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tiled back-splash, large center island, stainless steel appliances (oven less than 1 year old). Stack-stone wall with gas fireplace is the focal point of the elegant living room. Sliding glass doors in the dining area overlook the professionally designed landscaped backyard featuring a beautiful paver patio with fire pit and hot tub. Other exterior features include an outside shower, cedar impression vinyl siding, one car attached garage with large concrete driveway for plenty of additional parking, automatic underground sprinkler system keeps your lawn beautiful the easy way. This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable “Gardens” section of OC. Make Your "Someday" Dreams Come True.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic Co…
“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site …
WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectile was found on the beach and brought back to a hom…
SOMERS POINT — National store chains have put their money on the city by opening stores such as Target, Chipotle and Taco Bell, which are all …
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
-
- 5 min to read
It has been said that man and the sea will always battle, but ultimately the sea will always win.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested five people Wednesday after residents complained about drug transactions in the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally’s Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacem…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE