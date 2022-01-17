 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,699,900

SOUTHEND GEM! ENJOY PLENTY OF SPACE INSIDE THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED SINGLE-FAMILY VERY CLOSE TO THE BEACH! THIS WONDERFUL PROPERTY FEATURES 5 LARGE BEDROOMS INCLUDING AN ENORMOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE DECK, 3 FULL-BATHS, 3 HUGE DECKS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TERRIFIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FLORIDA ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, GARAGE, AMPLE STORAGE, ATTIC, OUTSIDE SHOWER, MAINTENANCE-FREE EXTERIOR, EXTRA PARKING, AND MUCH MORE! CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS OR A PRIVATE TOUR.

