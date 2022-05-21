 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,695,000

What a spectacular location for this new construction single family home! Nestled just between the Northend and Goldcoast, this exciting new home is within walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, shopping AND the bay. OCDG and H&L builders will construct a 5BR, 3.5BA home with an extra-large, semi-wrap front porch. The ground level will feature a 1.5 car garage with interior access to the home. Level one will boast a large great-room-style main living area, with island kitchen, 10 person dining area and spacious living room with built-in gas fireplace. Also on the first level is a powder room and junior master suite with ensuite bath and private deck. The 2nd level of living space has 4 additional bedrooms, including an oversized master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite bath and large private front deck. There is another full bath in the hall as well as a laundry room and the rear 2 bedrooms have a shared deck. The exterior of the home will be professionally landscaped with irrigation system and include an enclosed, outdoor shower as well as a huge rooftop deck with interior access only. Purchase pre-construction and choose your finishes!

