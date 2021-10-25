5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,675,000

3144 West Ave is a beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath new construction single family in the heart of the Ocean City and only steps to the beach. This custom designed single family home is loaded with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large center island, and upgraded kitchen cabinetry. The spacious floor plan will feature 13' ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen. 5 large bedrooms (two en-suites), 4 custom tiled bathrooms, powder room, multi-zone heat/AC, and hardwood floors. Multiple decks & porches on the front and rear of house to enjoy the summer breezes plus a roof-top deck. Large two car garage and enclosed outdoor shower. Buy now and help select the ultimate finishes and colors. Plans and specs are available upon request.