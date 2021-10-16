Gorgeous new construction in the Bay area with water views from the 2nd floor and roof deck. This new home will offer all the amenities and features for which Surfside Construction is known. With five generously sized bedrooms, four full baths (three ensuites) and a powder room, you'll have space for all the friends and family that will love to stay with you! Stair tower goes right up to the roof deck, where you'll enjoy bay breezes, fireworks, and star gazing. Two front decks and two rear decks offer all the space you could want for outdoor dining, relaxing and entertaining. This home has an option to add an elevator. Construction expected to be completed Summer 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,599,900
