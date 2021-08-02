5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,595,000

Fantastic Northend New Construction; set yourself above the rest in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath New Construction single family home in the heart of the GNorthend. This home is designed with the perfect blend of American Craftsman and Cape Cod influences to create an amazing Seashore aesthetic. This handcrafted masterpiece is loaded with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen, upgrades stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, outdoor shower, hardwood floors, tiled back-splash, upgraded cabinetry, ample off-street parking and muchmore. Perfect as a beach retreat or primary home. Designed with wetland and inter coastal views in mind. Developed with the highest quality/low maintenance building materials, and excellent craftsmanship. Call for additional plans and specs.