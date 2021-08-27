 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,589,900

Fabulous, center of town, corner, NEW CONSTRUCTION. Custom built by Robert Coste. Elevator, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, private master suite on the 3rd level. Open floor plan, large kitchen with Quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel package, cabinets and flooring, custom trim package, dual zone heat and air. Garage and parking, lots of storage. Multiple decks. Close to the beach and boardwalk. Act now and make your personal selections!!

