5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,499,999

The Mona Lisa is no more a work of art than this gorgeous residence. Atmosphere of graceful elegance, yet a comfortable home for a large family. This larger than it appears custom built three story (approx. 2400 sq. ft.) home includes 5BR/3.5 elegantly appointed baths. Features include a Jr. owners suite with tiled shower on the 1st floor & large 2nd floor owners suite complete with en-suite with double vanity area and huge ceramic tiled walk-in shower. The 3rd floor consists of a huge bonus/play room. 1st floor includes beautiful porcelain tile flooring throughout, shadow box molding in foyer, crown molding throughout, custom kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tiled back-splash, large center island, stainless steel appliances (oven less than 1 year old). Stack-stone wall with gas fireplace is the focal point of the elegant living room. Sliding glass doors in the dining area overlook the professionally designed landscaped backyard featuring a beautiful paver patio with fire pit and hot tub. Other exterior features include an outside shower, cedar impression vinyl siding, one car attached garage with large concrete driveway for plenty of additional parking, automatic underground sprinkler system keeps your lawn beautiful the easy way. This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable “Gardens” section of OC. Just steps to the famous OC Yacht Club and a short stroll to the ocean. Make Your "Someday" Dreams Come True.