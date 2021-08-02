5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,499,900

One of a kind 5 bedroom 3.5 bath New Construction in the heart of the Northend with Elevator that stops on each floor. Professionally landscaped yard with double staircase leads to huge front porch. First floor has open concept living room with gas fireplace, half bath & wall to wall hardwood floors. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertop and island, gas range, dining room and recessed lighting. Also on this floor is full master suite with walk in closet and tiled bath with tub and his/hers vanity. Second floor boasts 2nd master suite with walk in closet, full bath and private deck. Three additional bedrooms on this floor each with ceiling fan and share a full bath in the hallway. Other features include gas heat, central air, 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Estimated completion date is Fall 2021!