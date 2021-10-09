Stunning New Construction Single Family Custom Home Coming late 2021! Do not miss this Incredible Opportunity! Once you step foot inside this gorgeous new construction custom home, you'll never want to leave. This home has fantastic amenities and finishes. The interior features 5 spacious bedroom and 3.5 beautiful baths! The Chef's kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite family meal, and it flows eloquently into the grand living area. The home also features: large dining area, beautiful hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and c/a, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathroom, elevated vanities, attached 2-car garage, and a master & jr. master suites. This home is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great New Construction! Great Value! See you on the Beach!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,499,900
