Almost-New Single Family w/Elevator in quiet Northend Neighborhood 2 blocks from Ocean City's only Bayfront Park. Enjoy multiple outside spaces w/fenced front yard, 2 front decks and a rooftop deck highlighting amazing sunsets & night-time star gazing. Enter through the front door into an open floorplan featuring LR w/gas fireplace, plantation shutters, Dining Area off-set to the right and a gorgeous kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a double sink, gas stove with stainless range hood and center island w/under counter microwave and wine cooler. Walking to the hall is a pantry on the left and laundry room on right with barn doors. Rounding out the 1st floor is a full bath, a bedroom being used as a study and the elevator. On the 2nd level is the Master Bedroom w/private bath and large front deck with stairs going to the rooftop deck. Walking further down the hall is a full bath servicing the three other bedrooms and the elevator entrance. One of the best features is the full garage on the ground floor coming off the alley with four-car parking outside, two-car parking inside, a workshop with built-in cabinetry and a sink along with plenty of additional storage, a side entrance and the elevator stop to the ground floor. The enclosed outside shower is ideal for coming off the beach, the front fenced yard is great for young children or the family pets and there is additional storage under the front deck. Easy to show. Call today for your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor'easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I list six things to know.
ATLANTIC CITY — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Boardwalk that is desi…
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
CAPE MAY — An incredible family story continues in this Victorian seaside city, but for the first time in 55 years, that story will not includ…
CORBIN CITY — It does not take much of a crowd to fill the meeting room for the City Council of Corbin City.
A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Sh…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.
Luxurious Linwood home abounds with quality and character of one of the nation’s most esteemed architects
Anyone with even an inkling of knowledge about architecture would likely recognize the name Frank Lloyd Wright as being among the most revered…
The deep freeze Tuesday and Tuesday night will quickly go away Wednesday. A coastal storm Friday will pass well offshore, bringing wind and perhaps tidal flooding. The bigger story will be a Sunday into Monday storm. Heavy snow, rain, wind and more flooding are possible.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE