Almost-New Single Family w/Elevator in quiet Northend Neighborhood 2 blocks from Ocean City's only Bayfront Park. Enjoy multiple outside spaces w/fenced front yard, 2 front decks and a rooftop deck highlighting amazing sunsets & night-time star gazing. Enter through the front door into an open floorplan featuring LR w/gas fireplace, plantation shutters, Dining Area off-set to the right and a gorgeous kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a double sink, gas stove with stainless range hood and center island w/under counter microwave and wine cooler. Walking to the hall is a pantry on the left and laundry room on right with barn doors. Rounding out the 1st floor is a full bath, a bedroom being used as a study and the elevator. On the 2nd level is the Master Bedroom w/private bath and large front deck with stairs going to the rooftop deck. Walking further down the hall is a full bath servicing the three other bedrooms and the elevator entrance. One of the best features is the full garage on the ground floor coming off the alley with four-car parking outside, two-car parking inside, a workshop with built-in cabinetry and a sink along with plenty of additional storage, a side entrance and the elevator stop to the ground floor. The enclosed outside shower is ideal for coming off the beach, the front fenced yard is great for young children or the family pets and there is additional storage under the front deck. Easy to show. Call today for your private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,499,000
