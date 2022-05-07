Conveniently located new construction by Halliday & Leonard, Inc. approaching completion! Perfect for your second home or 'year round living, this fully elevated two story single home features five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. There are two nice front decks to satisfy your outdoor living needs, a large garage area, long driveway, and two complete gas heat and central air conditioning systems. Tasteful selections including laminate hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, quartz kitchen countertops, GE Cafe appliances, and a tiled backsplash are mostly installed as the property approaches completion. Call for more details or with any questions.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,000
