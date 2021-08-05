Conveniently located new construction by Halliday & Leonard, Inc. coming in 2022! Perfect for your second home or 'year round living, this fully elevated two story single home will feature five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. There are two nice front decks to satisfy your outdoor living needs, large garage area, off-street parking for two cars and two complete gas heat and central air conditioning systems. Additionally, if you act in time, you'll have the opportunity to make selections to personalize your new home. Call for more details or with any questions.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,449,000
