5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,379,000

Conveniently located new construction by Halliday & Leonard, Inc! Perfect for your second home or 'year round living, this fully elevated two story single home features five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. There are two nice front decks to satisfy your outdoor living needs, a large garage area, long driveway, and two complete gas heat and central air conditioning systems. Tasteful selections including laminate hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, quartz kitchen countertops, GE Cafe appliances, and a tiled backsplash. Call for more details or with any questions!

