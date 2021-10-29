 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,250,000

Wow, Take a look at this one of a kind Large Single family home built by PRICE BROTHERS in 2015! Featuring 5 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths with Hard wood floors on Living level and Beautiful Eat in Kitchen with Granite counter tops. Gas Log fireplace This level also features a large Bedroom and full bath. 2nd Floor has 4 more Large Bedrooms and 2 full baths including Master Bath and Laundry. Parking for 4 cars on concrete Driveway and a Big 2 car garage with room for a Ping pong table. Large fenced in Back yard and Green energy Solar Panels which are Owned and not leased. Vacant and easy to show by Appointment - Schedule your showing today!

