5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,249,900

( : OPEN HOUSE Sat 11/20 & 11/21 11a - 2p : ) Better than new construction 160 West Ave built 2016 is built to todays flood standards. Hardly used move in ready 2400 sq ft Single Family corner 5 bedroom 3 full bath single family offers hardwood floors, ss appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, tons of storage, open floor plan. Outside offers outdoor shower, lawn sprinkler system, and off street parking. Huge garage and unfinished bouns room finish off ground floor. A CAN'T MISS IN OC. Don't miss out. Contact Listing Agent Easy Show.