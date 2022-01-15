5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,190,900

Best Single Family For The $$$ 160 West Ave built 2016 is built to todays flood standards.40 x 100 corner lot. Never Rented 2400 sq ft Single Family 5 bedroom 3 full bath offers hardwood floors ,open floor plan, ss appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, tons of storage, open floor plan. Outside offers outdoor shower, lawn sprinkler system, and off street parking. Huge garage and w/unfinished bouns room off garage. A CAN'T MISS IN OC. Contact Listing Agent Easy Show.