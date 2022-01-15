 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,190,900

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,190,900

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,190,900

Best Single Family For The $$$ 160 West Ave built 2016 is built to todays flood standards.40 x 100 corner lot. Never Rented 2400 sq ft Single Family 5 bedroom 3 full bath offers hardwood floors ,open floor plan, ss appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, tons of storage, open floor plan. Outside offers outdoor shower, lawn sprinkler system, and off street parking. Huge garage and w/unfinished bouns room off garage. A CAN'T MISS IN OC. Contact Listing Agent Easy Show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News