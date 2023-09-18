Sutton Woods Stunning Property! Almost 4 Acres of unbuildable woods surround this 3300+ sq foot home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Impressive curb appeal as the home is set back off the street with a long driveway and a paver walkway. 2 story impressive entryway with an oversized living room / dining room combo to the left. There are beautiful hardwood floors here! Off the dining room is a newer 3 season room with composite decking, micro screens surrounding (which will keep out pesky gnats) and clear and retractable windows which will keep out the pollen! And the tranquil and private outer deck which overlooks the current swing set or future pool. The eat-in kitchen with a center island has granite countertops, 42” upper cabinets and stainless appliances. Also, 2 large pantries! There is an office/playroom or 5th bedroom on the 1st floor with a full bathroom with Toto toilet. The two story family room has a wall of windows and a gas fireplace and leads to the laundry room, with sink and the 2 car garage with a 4 bike electric lift. There is a back set of steps in addition to the front curving stairs. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, a hall bathroom with two sinks and Toto toilet and an enormous master suite with a large walk-in closet and a recently renovated bathroom with 2 sinks, 2 person shower, private toilet room with a Toto toilet and a standalone bathing tub. There is plenty of storage through this home including an attic above the garage and an attic above the 2nd floor.