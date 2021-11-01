Exquisite doesn’t adequately describe this impeccable home with amazing attention to detail. Just minutes from the ocean beaches of Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City and Cape May. Features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths with incredible amenities. An efficient gourmet kitchen with glass countertops, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel backsplash. First floor has gleaming imported tile floors, built in gas fireplace in the great room and a formal dining-living room suitable for entertaining royalty. The first floor also has a bedroom (currently used as an office) and a full bath. The second floor has the immense owners suite with a huge bathroom area with bidet plus numerous closets to house the biggest wardrobes! The second floor also has 3 nice sized bedrooms and another full bath. The downstairs basement which is an additional 1,800 square feet, will also astonish you with a full sized bar, entertainment area, another family room and a half bath. This area is perfect for large family gatherings and watching sports! Outside is a large fenced in backyard with a deck and screened porch overlooking the heated gunite in ground pool with built in hot tub. Plenty of additional room for out door parties! Plenty of parking too on the side street of this corner property.
5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education appointed La'Quetta Small to be superintendent of schools in a special meeting packed with supporters T…
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b…
Somers Point summers without Smitty’s?
Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in North Jersey, about 8…
Two Lower Township police officers have been charged in the theft of bicycles in Cape May, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.
CAPE MAY POINT — A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges a monk repeatedly sexually abused a child at a local Catholic retreat in the 1970s.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE