5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $549,900

Exquisite doesn’t adequately describe this impeccable home with amazing attention to detail. Just minutes from the ocean beaches of Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City and Cape May. Features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths with incredible amenities. An efficient gourmet kitchen with glass countertops, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel backsplash. First floor has gleaming imported tile floors, built in gas fireplace in the great room and a formal dining-living room suitable for entertaining royalty. The first floor also has a bedroom (currently used as an office) and a full bath. The second floor has the immense owners suite with a huge bathroom area with bidet plus numerous closets to house the biggest wardrobes! The second floor also has 3 nice sized bedrooms and another full bath. The downstairs basement which is an additional 1,800 square feet, will also astonish you with a full sized bar, entertainment area, another family room and a half bath. This area is perfect for large family gatherings and watching sports! Outside is a large fenced in backyard with a deck and screened porch overlooking the heated gunite in ground pool with built in hot tub. Plenty of additional room for out door parties! Plenty of parking too on the side street of this corner property.