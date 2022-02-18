5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $539,000

Popular Culdesac location just steps to the bike path! Beautiful exterior with off street parking for 3+ cars & impressive entry. Desiriable open floor plan with stunning 2 story family room with gas burning stone front fireplace. 1st floor 5ft bedroom / office / playroom with full bathroom is conducive for a full inlaw apartment. Kitchen boasts center island, granite counters, large walk in pantry, and tons of natural light. Large living room and dining room combo are open to the kitchen yet separated enough from the family room. 2nd floor boasts fantastic master suite with enormous ensuite master bath, 2 sinks, private potty, soaking tub doorless walk in shower and walk in closet. One bedroom has its own private bathroom and the other two bedrooms are connected with a jack and Jill bathroom which has a private toilet and shower. All rooms are large & bright! 2nd floor laundry area is so convenient! Enormous partially finished basement with excellent natural light from oversized windows and enormous storage area that could easily be an additional room / office ect. Sliders lead to the large deck in back yard, covered awning (removed in the winter) and yard with space for a swings/trampoline. Two car garage with high ceilings and remote door opener.