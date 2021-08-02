5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $289,500

**NEW LISTING ALERT** IF CHARACTER AND CHARM IN THE COVETED CITY OF NORTHFIELD IS WHAT YOU SEEK, LOOK NO FURTHER. THIS UNIQUE HOME FEATURES 5+ BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHS, OVER 2000 SQ FT OF FINISHED LIVING SPACE, PLUS A SEPARATE IN-LAWS QUARTERS WITH IT'S OWN ENTRANCE, IF YOU HAVE AN EXTENDED OR GROWING FAMILY DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN SOUTH JERSEY. IF YOU LIKE SOMETHING OLD AND SOMETHING NEW THIS RARE FIND IS PERFECT FOR YOU. NEEDS A LITTLE TLC BUT PUT YOUR MARK ON THIS PROPERTY AND THE OPPORTUNITIES ARE ENDLESS!! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!! PROFESSIONAL PICS COMING SOON