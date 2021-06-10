5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $1,150,000

Sprawling country club estate situated on 2.873 acres along the highland meadows and the prestigious Atlantic City Country Club!! An impressive feature list includes a fully licensed heliport, heated pool, unbelievable skyline views, lush landscaping, and a natural spring fed pond! Drive down a private lane where you will be greeted by a large pavered horseshoe driveway. A Frank Llyod inspired entryway and and custom interior designs by famous interior designer John Kelly. Spacious living area with fireplace and dramatic windows offering views of the AC skyline and the beautiful patio. Breakfast room and chef's kitchen perfect for the entertainer with a 60" Wolf range, 90 second commercial Hobart dishwasher (one of two), center island, and 4 person counter! A formal dining room with fireplace accommodates 12 people, a bar, and powder room. Picturesque first floor master suite with access to the backyard, views, his & hers huge walk-in closets, and a dreamy private bath featuring rain shower, jetted tub, and vanity. Take the staircase up where you will find a large study complete with sitting area, a fabulous room overlooking the skyline currently being used as a fitness room, bedroom suite, additional bedroom, and a full bath! Lower level features a living area, kitchen, bath, and 4th bedroom! Just perfect for guests or in-law suite! Other features include a generator, 4 zone heating, central vac, tons of storage, and French drains. Truly a rare gem that must be seen!! View More