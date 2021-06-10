Sprawling country club estate situated on 2.873 acres along the highland meadows and the prestigious Atlantic City Country Club!! An impressive feature list includes a fully licensed heliport, heated pool, unbelievable skyline views, lush landscaping, and a natural spring fed pond! Drive down a private lane where you will be greeted by a large pavered horseshoe driveway. A Frank Llyod inspired entryway and and custom interior designs by famous interior designer John Kelly. Spacious living area with fireplace and dramatic windows offering views of the AC skyline and the beautiful patio. Breakfast room and chef's kitchen perfect for the entertainer with a 60" Wolf range, 90 second commercial Hobart dishwasher (one of two), center island, and 4 person counter! A formal dining room with fireplace accommodates 12 people, a bar, and powder room. Picturesque first floor master suite with access to the backyard, views, his & hers huge walk-in closets, and a dreamy private bath featuring rain shower, jetted tub, and vanity. Take the staircase up where you will find a large study complete with sitting area, a fabulous room overlooking the skyline currently being used as a fitness room, bedroom suite, additional bedroom, and a full bath! Lower level features a living area, kitchen, bath, and 4th bedroom! Just perfect for guests or in-law suite! Other features include a generator, 4 zone heating, central vac, tons of storage, and French drains. Truly a rare gem that must be seen!! View More
5 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
-
- 1 min to read
Primary election headlines
When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.
Several New Jersey schools have announced masks will not be required for the remainder of the school year for students following Gov. Phil Mur…
Louis Altobelli, owner of Court House Towing in Rio Grande, may make another appearance in upcoming months in front of the Township Committee …
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE