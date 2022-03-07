5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $950,000

Looking for peace and quiet? Here it is! An elegant oasis in the beautiful southern NJ Pinelands. Almost 70 acres of pristine, natural, wooded beauty. Long driveway leads to the home. Huge, gorgeous sodded yard with sprinkler system. Large two car garage with automatic openers steps from the home. Additional barn to store all the outdoor toys and equipment. Stepping into the home, you are greeted with marble foyer and luxurious hardwood staircase. To the left is a cozy den/office. To the right a generously sized living room. Step down and enter the spacious dining room. Lots of natural light floods the home. The granite kitchen is a dream! Loads of cabinets, huge island and breakfast nook. Off the kitchen is a three season sun room with access to the fabulous backyard. In-law suite just off the kitchen with it's own side access to driveway - perfect for extended family or guests. Back staircase in kitchen offers convenient access to the secondary bedrooms. There is a junior suite and two more great sized bedrooms with hall bath. Expansive bonus room is perfect for movie nights or work/school situation. Finally is the owners' suite. Very large bedroom with sitting area, walk in closet, luxurious bath and private office.