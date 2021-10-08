5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $675,000

Welcome to #8 Danielle Court in The Enclave at Hamilton, a cul-de-sac community with only 15 homes. This community is know for its bookend entry fountain ponds that are professionally landscaped and manicured. This is the perfect street for a peaceful walk or bike ride. This five (5) bedroom two (2) full bath and one (1) half bath home has privacy galore as it sits on one (1) acre parcel and backs up to a heavily wooded lot. This is a perfect home to entertain family and friends with the luxurious, custom heated/saltwater inground gunite pool. The pool is equipped with all Pentair mechanicals and contains a Sun Deck and a 4- person buddy seat. To ensure your loved ones are safe, there is a removable Florida style fencing by Baby Barrier installed directly around the pool for added protection. The grounds are completely fenced in with an Ornamental Black Steel Style fencing and are professionally landscaped. The outdoor living space contains a very large EP Henry paver patio with a fire pit. The open bright feel inside has approximately 3000 square feet of living space and an unfinished full basement. The Double Door Master Bedroom Suite is a fully loaded sanctuary that includes a sitting room, his and her closets and double doors leading to the master bath. The master bath is a spa retreat with a large shower stall and oversized soaking tub. The first floor bedroom has flex space to be used as an office or a bedroom. The back yard has a Custom 10x12 Amish Shed.