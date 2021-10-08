Welcome to #8 Danielle Court in The Enclave at Hamilton, a cul-de-sac community with only 15 homes. This community is know for its bookend entry fountain ponds that are professionally landscaped and manicured. This is the perfect street for a peaceful walk or bike ride. This five (5) bedroom two (2) full bath and one (1) half bath home has privacy galore as it sits on one (1) acre parcel and backs up to a heavily wooded lot. This is a perfect home to entertain family and friends with the luxurious, custom heated/saltwater inground gunite pool. The pool is equipped with all Pentair mechanicals and contains a Sun Deck and a 4- person buddy seat. To ensure your loved ones are safe, there is a removable Florida style fencing by Baby Barrier installed directly around the pool for added protection. The grounds are completely fenced in with an Ornamental Black Steel Style fencing and are professionally landscaped. The outdoor living space contains a very large EP Henry paver patio with a fire pit. The open bright feel inside has approximately 3000 square feet of living space and an unfinished full basement. The Double Door Master Bedroom Suite is a fully loaded sanctuary that includes a sitting room, his and her closets and double doors leading to the master bath. The master bath is a spa retreat with a large shower stall and oversized soaking tub. The first floor bedroom has flex space to be used as an office or a bedroom. The back yard has a Custom 10x12 Amish Shed.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced on Monday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE