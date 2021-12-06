Welcome to #8 Danielle Court in The Enclave at Hamilton, a cul-de-sac community with only 15 homes. This community is know for its bookend entry fountain ponds that are professionally landscaped and manicured. This is the perfect street for a peaceful walk or bike ride. This five (5) bedroom two (2) full bath and one (1) half bath home has privacy galore as it sits on one (1) acre parcel and backs up to a heavily wooded lot. This is a perfect home to entertain family and friends with the luxurious, custom heated/saltwater inground gunite pool. The pool is equipped with all Pentair mechanicals and contains a Sun Deck and a 4- person buddy seat. To ensure your loved ones are safe, there is a removable Florida style fencing by Baby Barrier installed directly around the pool for added protection. The grounds are completely fenced in with an Ornamental Black Steel Style fencing and are professionally landscaped. The outdoor living space contains a very large EP Henry paver patio with a fire pit. The open bright feel inside has approximately 3000 square feet of living space and an unfinished full basement. The Double Door Master Bedroom Suite is a fully loaded sanctuary that includes a sitting room, his and her closets and double doors leading to the master bath. The master bath is a spa retreat with a large shower stall and oversized soaking tub. The first floor bedroom has flex space to be used as an office or a bedroom. The back yard has a Custom 10x12 Amish Shed.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
State officials on Friday said they have identified the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey in a traveler to the state.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE