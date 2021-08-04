5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $650,000

NO SHOWING UNTIL FUTURE NOTICE!!!Amazing Italian/Spanish Villa Estate Custom built one of kind it siding is totally stucco/all H/W floors throughout 4 full ba /5 car gar/gorgeous woodwork throughout/2nd floor has a suite with LG BR & full bath plus living RM area- Master on one wing and additional 2 bedrooms on the other wing with Jack and Jill bath/Office in private area or 5th bedroom and bath/tall ceilings in living areas/ There are 2 kitchens-working kitchen and 2nd designer kit gorgeous granite and high end cabiners. The master suite has an amazing bath and walk in closet seperate area for privacy/open floor plan through out/ copper front door leads you a into a palace - living area is a 90% on main level-ranch/ 2nd floor a private suit/owner is the builder all top of the line materials -beautiful back overed porch-full basement-very private, long driveway lined with large designer light post to lead the way beautiful open stone entry