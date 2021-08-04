 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $650,000

NO SHOWING UNTIL FUTURE NOTICE!!!Amazing Italian/Spanish Villa Estate Custom built one of kind it siding is totally stucco/all H/W floors throughout 4 full ba /5 car gar/gorgeous woodwork throughout/2nd floor has a suite with LG BR & full bath plus living RM area- Master on one wing and additional 2 bedrooms on the other wing with Jack and Jill bath/Office in private area or 5th bedroom and bath/tall ceilings in living areas/ There are 2 kitchens-working kitchen and 2nd designer kit gorgeous granite and high end cabiners. The master suite has an amazing bath and walk in closet seperate area for privacy/open floor plan through out/ copper front door leads you a into a palace - living area is a 90% on main level-ranch/ 2nd floor a private suit/owner is the builder all top of the line materials -beautiful back overed porch-full basement-very private, long driveway lined with large designer light post to lead the way beautiful open stone entry

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News